Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 242,824 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242,824 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

