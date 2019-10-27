Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 11,600 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,764,503,000 after purchasing an additional 193,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,451,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Argus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $249.27 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $269.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.20 and a 200 day moving average of $236.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

