Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys New Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 509,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,353,000 after acquiring an additional 655,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,439,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,536 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,982,000 after acquiring an additional 313,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,745,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,776,000 after acquiring an additional 228,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,764,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.