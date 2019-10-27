Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.7% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,861 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,735.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.35. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

