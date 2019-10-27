Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 303.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,230 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Evertec were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,078,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evertec during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evertec by 234.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 247,993 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $31.98 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evertec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

