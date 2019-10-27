Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,009 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,872. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

