Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $154.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.69.
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor bought 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,166.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $978,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
