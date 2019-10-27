Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $154.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor bought 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,166.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $978,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

