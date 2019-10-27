Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires 525 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 83.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 476.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $279.75 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.63 and a fifty-two week high of $301.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.83.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

