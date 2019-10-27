Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,741,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,907,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

