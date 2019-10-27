Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cascend Securities from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.22.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 122,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 194,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 2,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

