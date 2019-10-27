AppCoins (APPC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $151,409.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Huobi and BiteBTC. AppCoins has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $151,409.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

