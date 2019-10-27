Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 44.69 and a current ratio of 50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The business had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 62,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

