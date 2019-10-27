Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AON by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

AON traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.65. 1,388,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,967. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

