Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Shares Up 2.2%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, 421,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 640,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

