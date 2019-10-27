Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. Anika Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $19.09 on Friday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 18.28. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $748.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIK. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Jeffery S. Thompson sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $274,404.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $110,806.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,192 shares of company stock worth $800,681 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

