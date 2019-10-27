Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,099.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,099.38 ($27.43).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 1,000 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, with a total value of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Insiders acquired 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,891 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 31.90 ($0.42) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,015.50 ($26.34). 3,651,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,893.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,981.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

