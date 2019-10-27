Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,713,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,090,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after buying an additional 1,276,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,251,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,315,000 after buying an additional 420,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $86,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

ETN opened at $85.62 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

