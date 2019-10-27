Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,442 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 587.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UN. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

