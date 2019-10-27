Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,431 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up 1.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of PPL worth $33,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.41.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

