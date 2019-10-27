Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $42.01 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $42,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of M&T Bank to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

