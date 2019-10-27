Analyzing GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) & Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GTY Technology and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00

GTY Technology presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus price target of $11.82, indicating a potential upside of 22.11%. Given GTY Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology N/A -28.90% -11.73% Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0.44% 0.19% 0.13%

Volatility & Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.62 billion 0.45 -$64.00 million N/A N/A

GTY Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Summary

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A beats GTY Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

