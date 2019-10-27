Analysts Set UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) PT at €14.38

Shares of UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.35 ($16.68).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCG shares. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

