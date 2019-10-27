Analysts Set Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Price Target at GBX 727

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 727 ($9.50).

TATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

LON TATE traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 674.60 ($8.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 713.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 736.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 655 ($8.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.