Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $93,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,410,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,855,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $83,472.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,911,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,570 shares of company stock worth $2,470,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 102,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.17 million, a P/E ratio of -79.90 and a beta of -0.17. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.