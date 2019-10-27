Analysts Set Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target at $86.75

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $432,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,870.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 7,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $582,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,633 shares of company stock valued at $35,630,922. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.30. 1,060,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. Novocure has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -98.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

