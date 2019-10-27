Analysts Set Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) PT at $35.17

Shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth $501,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 301,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,097. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.51 million. Norbord had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Norbord’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norbord will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

