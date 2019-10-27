Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $15.88

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 390,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

