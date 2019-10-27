Analysts Set ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) PT at $65.80

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 1,310.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
