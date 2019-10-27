Analysts Set ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) PT at $65.80

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get ITT alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 1,310.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. 429,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,595. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.