Analysts Set Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Price Target at $38.22

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Apergy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of APY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. 1,796,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.58. Apergy has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apergy by 140.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 918,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apergy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,250,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 632,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apergy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,401,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,074,000 after purchasing an additional 532,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apergy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,863,000 after purchasing an additional 245,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter worth approximately $7,942,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

