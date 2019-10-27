Analysts Offer Predictions for HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $911.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,224,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

