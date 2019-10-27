Analysts Expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.01. The company had a trading volume of 326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,479. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

