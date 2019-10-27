Analysts Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.68. Fair Isaac reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

Shares of FICO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,870. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $170.26 and a one year high of $373.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.23, for a total transaction of $5,443,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $96,134,368.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total value of $2,139,874.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,888 shares of company stock valued at $44,880,676. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

