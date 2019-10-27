Analysts Anticipate Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Post $0.04 EPS

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,740 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,350,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,654,000 after buying an additional 88,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

