Analysts Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.31 Million

Brokerages predict that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will announce $125.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.39 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $131.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $475.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.00 million to $494.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $562.59 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $651.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 3.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 150.0% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 99.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

