Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.75. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.66%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor purchased 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,647.19. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,166.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 653,873 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,631,000 after acquiring an additional 266,784 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,551,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.76. 284,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,165. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.69.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

