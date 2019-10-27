Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,381,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 87,107 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $922.33 million, a PE ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $6,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,707,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $103,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,207.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,413. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

