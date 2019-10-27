Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $78.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.50 million and the highest is $80.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $75.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $323.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.30 million to $331.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $386.78 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $458.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a P/E ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $6,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,707,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $169,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,191 shares in the company, valued at $975,684.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,413 in the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $449,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

