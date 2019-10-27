Amon (AMN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,907.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Amon has a market cap of $600,814.00 and approximately $1,907.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amon has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00200566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.01505754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,079,715 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

