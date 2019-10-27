Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 272.50 ($3.56).

AMGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amigo from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of AMGO stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 76.70 ($1.00). The company had a trading volume of 425,742 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.05. Amigo has a one year low of GBX 66.79 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.89). The firm has a market cap of $364.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.17, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.81.

In related news, insider Richard Stanley Price bought 126,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £92,395.37 ($120,730.92). Also, insider Hamish Paton bought 43,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £34,974.40 ($45,700.25). Insiders bought 170,501 shares of company stock worth $12,751,957 in the last three months.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

