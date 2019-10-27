Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMSF. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

AMSF stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $69.97.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,803.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

