American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) is Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. American States Water accounts for 1.8% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $100,256.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,059.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $44,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,160 shares of company stock valued at $694,209. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWR stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.10.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

