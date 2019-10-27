American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns Top Pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their top pick rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 95.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $29,637,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $16,305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,478,883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 270,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

