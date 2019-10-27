Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $686.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,037,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,603,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,400 shares of company stock worth $6,285,737. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,410 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 283,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 79,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 50.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

