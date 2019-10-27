Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $2,150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $47.25 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.06.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $19.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,761.33. 9,594,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,771.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,844.70. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
