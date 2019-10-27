Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $2,150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $47.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $19.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,761.33. 9,594,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,771.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,844.70. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

