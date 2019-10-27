Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $2,020.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.06.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,771.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,844.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

