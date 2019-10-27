Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,771.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,844.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.06.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

