Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.06.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,771.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,844.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

