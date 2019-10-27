Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $46.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $29.72. 596,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,857. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

