ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Position Boosted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

