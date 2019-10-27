Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,440.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,265.13. 1,210,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,175.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,242 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

